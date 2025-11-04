Telangana bus tragedy reignites debate over delayed highway project

HYDERABAD: The road accident that claimed 19 lives on Monday morning in Chevella mandal has once again highlighted the cost of delayed highway expansion in Telangana.

The collision occurred on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway, where four-lane works were set to begin after being stalled for eight years. The crash came just three days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) cleared the long-pending APPA Junction–Manneguda four-lane project, which covers Rajendranagar, Chevella, and Parigi constituencies. Following the order, officials were instructed to begin work on the Moinabad–Chevella stretch where the accident took place.

The project had been held up for years by a petition from environmental activists seeking to protect roadside trees. During this period, over 300 people have reportedly died in accidents along the narrow, congested road. Parigi MLA Ram Mohan Reddy had cited these figures last week while welcoming the NGT’s clearance.