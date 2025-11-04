Telangana DyCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurates Vanguard GTC

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred destination for global companies due to its strong infrastructure, industry-friendly policies and a talent-rich ecosystem.

Inaugurating Vanguard Global Technology Centre (GTC) here on Monday, Vikramarka said that the company is a globally trusted leader in investment management, known for its commitment to innovation, ethics, and long-term value creation.

Its decision to set up its GTC in Hyderabad is a recognition of the city’s growing stature as a global hub for technology and innovation, he added.

He added that through initiatives like the Global Innovation Centre, Young India Skill University, and Global AI School, Telangana has built an ecosystem that promotes innovation, startups, and skill development.

“Our aim is not just to offer a platform for global companies to do business in Telangana, but also to make them partners in development,” he said.

Vikramarka said that Telangana is making remarkable progress in technology and industrial sectors under the leadership of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who was present on the occasion.

He assured full support from the Telangana government to the Vanguard team.

Vikramarka said that Bharat Future City would emerge as one of the finest cities in India, with world-class infrastructure including an international airport, to be developed under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.