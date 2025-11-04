Telangana HC seeks report on post-Cyclone Montha measures

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday gave the state government two weeks to report on the measures taken after Cyclone Montha hit several districts of the state.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, adjourned the matter to November 17, 2025.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar and another in August 2020, seeking implementation of the National Disaster Management Minimum Standard Relief measures. The petition called for essential relief such as safe water, food, shelter, medical aid, sanitation, and ex gratia assistance for people affected by floods in Telangana .