Congress only secular party, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy tells minorities

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Congress is the only secular party “from Delhi to Galli”, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that it can defeat the BJP and its allies both in the state and at the Centre.

Addressing representatives from minority communities in Yousufguda as part of the poll campaign for the Jubilee Hills byelection, he said regional parties like the BRS were “politically unreliable” as they “help the BJP’s growth by dividing the secular vote”.

The meeting was also attended by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammad Azharuddin and other senior leaders. “The BRS will meet the same fate as the TDP,” Uttam said, recalling that the TDP’s opportunistic alliance with the BJP led to its political decline.

“Wherever regional parties grow, the Congress suffers and BJP gains. The BRS too has been acting as a silent partner of the BJP. It never protested when the BJP reduced budgets for minorities or targeted their educational and employment opportunities,” he said.