Ex-AP DyCM KE Krishna Murthy files case against son-in-law’s kin

HYDERABAD: Raidurgam police have registered a case against relatives of former Patancheru MLA Nandeshwar Goud’s son, Abhishek Goud, for allegedly trespassing into his residence.

The case was based on a complaint by former Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister KE Krishna Murthy, who alleged that on October 25, the accused — identified as Ram Yadav, Inish alias Cintu and others — unlawfully locked the entrance of the house, preventing the rightful occupants from entering.

Police said a family dispute appears to be at the centre of the issue. Krishna Murthy’s daughter is married to Abhishek, and the couple, who tied the knot 14 years ago, have reportedly been living separately for the past year due to personal reasons.

On October 25, both families approached Raidurgam police with complaints and counter-complaints over a property in Panchavati Colony, Manikonda. Officials confirmed that both sides’ grievances have been formally received and that “an impartial investigation is on.”

Clarifying reports of gunfire on social media, police said no such incident had occurred. “If any credible evidence is produced, appropriate legal action will be taken,” an officer said.

Another case was registered against KE Prabhakar based on Ram Yadav’s complaint.