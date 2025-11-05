Good roads can up accident rate: BJP MP Konda

HYDERABAD: BJP senior leader and Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday held the previous BRS government responsible for Monday’s accident in which 19 people died when a tipper rammed a TGSRTC bus.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Vishweshwar Reddy alleged that the mishap was a result of poor planning and negligence during the BRS regime.

“If roads are bad, vehicles move slowly and accidents are less likely. But when roads are good and sharp, the chances of major accidents increase,” he remarked.

He said the Bijapur National Highway, announced in 2016, was delayed as the then BRS government failed to complete land acquisition, allegedly due to its focus on real estate interests. “The bus accident is a direct consequence of the BRS government’s negligence. It bears 100% responsibility,” the MP stated, accusing the previous regime of prioritising real estate gains over public safety.

Vishweshwar Reddy said he had written several letters to the previous BRS government, raising concerns about road safety, and has now requested the Union government to construct the highway in a straight alignment instead of multiple curves.