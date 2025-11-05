It’s time for change and it will begin with Jubilee Hills verdict, says BJP

HYDERABAD: Stating that various colonies and bastis in Jubilee Hills were in “deplorable” condition, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday called upon the electors to vote for change in the November 11 byelection.

Ramchander Rao, along with Union minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders, conducted door-to-door campaigns, participated in a bike rally and also held a meeting with the party’s booth-level leaders in Erragadda while canvassing for BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy.

Slamming the Congress government for neglecting the colonies and bastis in the segment, he said: “Several areas in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency are in a highly deplorable state. People are facing severe hardships due to lack of basic amenities like a proper drainage system, motorable roads and streetlights with ubiquitous open manholes posing a threat to their lives.”

“It is time for change. The change should begin from the Jubilee Hills constituency,” he said while urging the voters to support Deepak Reddy, who he said has vast experience in political and public life.