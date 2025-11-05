Justice league | Telangana HC adjourns Bandi’s plea to quash SSC paper leak case

Justice J Anil Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, seeking to quash the criminal case registered against him in connection with the SSC question paper leak case. The minister, who has been named as the prime accused in the case, filed the quash petition in 2023 and has been under interim protection from arrest since then. During the hearing, Sanjay’s counsel contended that the complaint and the charge-sheet did not disclose any offence.

Bench seeks details of Sigachi blast investigation report

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file a detailed counter affidavit on the Expert Committee’s report into the June 30 explosion at Sigachi Industries Ltd., which killed 54 workers. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued the order while hearing a PIL on the incident. The court sought details of the probe findings, investigation progress, and compensation paid to the families of the deceased and injured, either under law or by the company’s undertaking.

BL Santhosh plea in MLA poaching case disposed of

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has closed the criminal petition filed by BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh and two others seeking to quash an SIT notice in the alleged MLAs poaching case. The notice, dated November 23, 2022, was issued under Section 41A of the Cr.PC in Crime No. 455/2022 of Moinabad police station. The case concerned alleged attempts by BJP members to lure BRS legislators. Santhosh, who was summoned by the SIT, had earlier obtained a court order protecting him from arrest.

Kaleshwaram protest case against Sridhar Babu closed

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has disposed of the criminal petition filed by IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu in connection with a 2017 case registered at Basantnagar police station, Peddapalli. The FIR alleged that Sridhar Babu and over 300 others disrupted a public hearing on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project at Raghavapuram by shouting slogans against the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and obstructing officials. The case was registered under IPC Sections 147, 353, 427 read with 149.

