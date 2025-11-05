KTR urges Jubilee Hills voters to teach Congress a lesson

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was threatening students for seeking release of fee reimbursement amounts and employees for demanding dearness allowance dues, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Jubilee Hills voters to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress by defeating its candidate in the byelection.

During a roadshow held in Somajiguda in support of BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, he also alleged that even retired government employees were not receiving their terminal benefits.

Stating that the Congress government had failed to implement the assurances made to the people of Telangana, he said: “The byelection is an opportunity for the four lakh voters of Jubilee Hills, on behalf of the four crore people of the state, to teach the Congress a befitting lesson by defeating its candidate.”

“In the name of Indiramma Rajyam, the Congress promised to provide one tola of gold for brides, Rs 2,500 assistance to women and Rs 4,000 Aasara pensions. However, after forming the government, it failed to fulfil those promises,” he alleged.

During the roadshow, Rama Rao also played the videos of Congress leaders’ speeches, in which they were seen making several promises during the 2023 Assembly elections.

He also displayed videos of HYDRAA victims and their problems. “Was HYDRAA created only to trouble the poor? Why is HYDRAA unable to touch the illegal properties of Revanth Reddy’s brother, minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other Congress leaders?” he wondered.

“It is a fight between the car and bulldozer. If you want to end the bulldozer raj, the Jubilee Hills voters should support BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha,” he added.