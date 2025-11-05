Over 2,000 private colleges boycott exams in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day after closing their gates in protest against the state government’s delay in releasing fee reimbursement dues, around 2,000 private professional colleges on Tuesday boycotted semester-II exams.

According to data from JNTUH, 52 pharmacy colleges affiliated with the university boycotted the exams, while nine government-run colleges conducted them as scheduled. However, turnout was dismal, with only about 12% of students appearing.

A JNTUH official said the pharmacy exams would continue as per the schedule despite the boycott.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) said it would continue the strike and boycott the remaining exams until the government releases at least 50% of the pending fee amount and announces a clear roadmap for clearing the balance.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, president of the Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association and member of FATHI, said, “We are not aware of the government’s decision to form a committee. Instead of clearing the arrears, the government has ordered a vigilance probe into private colleges and set up yet another committee — we fail to understand why.”

The government had earlier promised to release `1,200 crore in pending dues before Diwali, but only `300 crore has been disbursed so far.

On the second day of the protest, several student organisations staged dharnas, demanding the immediate release of the funds.

In Karimnagar, police detained SFI activists who tried to storm the residence of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.