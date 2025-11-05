Tandur potholes push patience past breaking point

HYDERABAD: Residents of Tandur took to the streets on Tuesday, saying they had endured enough of pothole-filled rides and years of empty promises. Wearing black badges, they staged a sit-in protest demanding urgent repairs to the road connecting Tandur and Hyderabad.

Their anger was fuelled by Monday’s accident that claimed 19 lives, 12 of them from Tandur.

Former MLA P Rohith Reddy joined the protest and said that the condition of the road was a contributing factor in the tragedy near Mirzaguda. He called for urgent repairs to the route to prevent further accidents.

The road in question isn’t just any road — it’s part of the long-delayed APPA Junction-Manneguda four-lane highway project, meant to connect Rajendranagar, Chevella and Parigi constituencies. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently cleared the project after years of legal tug-of-war.

Originally, progress was stalled by a court case filed by activists trying to save roadside trees — a battle that led to rounds of discussions among district officials, the NHAI, and environmental groups.

The revised plan struck a compromise: of the 950 trees lining the stretch, only 150 would be translocated instead of felled. The petitioners withdrew their case, and the NGT gave its nod.