Telangana sets up global AI hub to promote innovation, research

HYDERABAD: Telangana is positioning itself as a frontrunner in Artificial Intelligence-driven innovation with the establishment of the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub (TAIH), said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Announcing the initiative, the minister said the state government’s goal is to make Telangana one of the top 20 global AI hubs by 2035. The newly formed hub will serve as a central platform for AI-based research, innovation and collaboration across diverse sectors, he said.

The minister also noted that the Special Chief Secretary (IT), Commissioner of MeeSeva and Joint Director of Emerging Technologies will be part of the TAIH, ensuring institutional coordination and strategic guidance.

“The future belongs to Artificial Intelligence. It is an undeniable reality. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana is being developed as a destination for AI research and innovation. We are building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that will make Telangana synonymous with Artificial Intelligence in India,” he stated.

Highlighting the state’s focus on integrating AI into governance, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana is leveraging advanced technologies to transform public service delivery, healthcare, transportation, and education. “AI will play a key role in enhancing efficiency, citizen experience, and transparency in administration,” he added.