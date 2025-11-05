Telangana sets up global AI hub to promote innovation, research

HYDERABAD: Telangana is positioning itself as a frontrunner in Artificial Intelligence-driven innovation with the establishment of the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub (TAIH), said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
Announcing the initiative, the minister said the state government’s goal is to make Telangana one of the top 20 global AI hubs by 2035. The newly formed hub will serve as a central platform for AI-based research, innovation and collaboration across diverse sectors, he said.
The minister also noted that the Special Chief Secretary (IT), Commissioner of MeeSeva and Joint Director of Emerging Technologies will be part of the TAIH, ensuring institutional coordination and strategic guidance.
“The future belongs to Artificial Intelligence. It is an undeniable reality. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana is being developed as a destination for AI research and innovation. We are building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that will make Telangana synonymous with Artificial Intelligence in India,” he stated.
Highlighting the state’s focus on integrating AI into governance, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana is leveraging advanced technologies to transform public service delivery, healthcare, transportation, and education. “AI will play a key role in enhancing efficiency, citizen experience, and transparency in administration,” he added.
Minister calls for deeper TG-Cuba collaboration
IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday underscored the importance of skills exchange and bilateral cooperation between Telangana and Cuba to drive mutual growth and innovation.
He said the state is committed to forging global partnerships that promote technological progress, economic development and cultural understanding.
During a meeting with Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera and First Secretary Maiky Diaz Perez, he said Telangana is keen to support Cuban startups through its innovation platforms like T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub, and explore partnerships in AI-based diagnostics, pharmaceutical research and public health data management.
He also expressed interest in drawing on Cuba’s expertise in boxing and athletics to enhance Telangana’s sports infrastructure.
Deutsche Borse GCC inaugurated in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: German company Deutsche Börse established its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility.
Earlier in the day, a company delegation led by German Consul General Michael Hasper met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, the delegation informed the chief minister that the GCC is part of Deutsche Borse’s expansion strategy, which is expected to create about 1,000 IT jobs over the next two years.
Thanking the company for choosing Hyderabad, Revanth assured full support to the firm. He invited German firms to invest further in IT, pharmaceuticals and automobile sectors, adding that Telangana is keen to deepen its economic ties with Germany.
In a separate meeting, a delegation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) called on the chief minister and discussed progress on data centre projects and expansion plans in Telangana. Revanth assured full government support to AWS operations in the state.