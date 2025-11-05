Telugu actor Dharma Mahesh lodges complaint against wife for blackmail

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Dharma Mahesh, also known as Kakani Dharma Sathyasai Srinivasamahesh, has lodged a complaint against his wife Chirumamilla Gowthamy and DHVSSN. Murthy, CEO of a Telugu news channel, alleging phone tapping, blackmail and extortion of Rs 10 crore.

In his complaint, Mahesh alleged that the duo had been illegally tapping his phone calls, recording private conversations, and broadcasting them on a news channel without his knowledge or consent.

He stated that on September 25, Gowthamy and Murthy telecast a private phone conversation between him and his father, Kakani Venkateswar Rao, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party.

Mahesh further alleged that they possessed illegally obtained and secretly captured private videos and visual recordings taken through spy cameras and hidden devices, without his consent.

He claimed the two were demanding Rs 10 crore to “settle” the matter and stop further misuse of his private communications. Kukatpally police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.