Three more road mishaps in Telangana

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: : A day after the tragic Chevella bus accident in Rangareddy district, Telangana witnessed three more road mishaps on Tuesday raising concerns over road safety.

While two incidents involved RTC buses, the third occurred when a private travel bus collided with a tractor, leaving several injured.

In Karimnagar, an RTC bus from the Metpally depot travelling from Hyderabad to Karimnagar rammed into a tractor carrying paddy bags near Renikunta village, injuring 15 people. The impact caused the tractor to overturn, and the front portion of the bus was badly damaged.

In Vikarabad, a Karnataka RTC bus lost control and collided with a lorry near Karankot mandal. The bus driver suffered serious injuries, while all passengers escaped unhurt. Police suspect overspeeding as the cause of the mishap.

4 injured in Nalgonda

In Nalgonda, four labourers were severely injured after a private travel bus collided head-on with their tractor near Buggabavigudem village.

The bus, carrying 45 passengers from Kaveli in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, reportedly lost control and rammed into the tractor coming from the opposite direction.