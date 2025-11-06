'Arrest me if you can', says KTR as Telangana CM turns up heat on BJP

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the rebuttals from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao during the course of the day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday continued his relentless attack on the BRS and BJP, accusing them of working together to thwart his government’s attempts to ensure justice is served in the scams committed by the previous regime.

The result was a three-way slugfest, with KT Rama Rao and Kishan returning fire at Revanth. This has effectively led to what began as a street-corner broadside from the chief minister spiralling into a full-blown political dogfight, with each camp trying harder to prove the other’s “secret friendship”.

Responding to Kishan’s rebuttal on Wednesday, Revanth said that the BJP leader should talk to his “elders” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah — over the registration of an FIR against KCR in the Kaleshwaram irregularities case.