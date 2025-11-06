Arrest me if you have guts, KTR dares CM Revanth Reddy after Formula-E race remark

HYDERABAD: “If you have guts, come and arrest me,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday in response to comments made by the latter on the Formula E race case.

Revanth on Tuesday remarked that the Governor did not accord permission to prosecute the BRS working president in the case, stating it exposed a secret pact between the BRS and BJP.

Hitting back at the chief minister, Rama Rao said: “Revanth Reddy is ignorant. The government had sought the Governor’s consent to prosecute me in connection with the Formula E race case. The Governor granted that permission and a charge sheet has been filed.

Yet, the authorities have failed to move forward with the prosecution. Once a charge sheet is filed, there is no need to seek the permission of the Governor again. The charge sheet itself contains no credible evidence — it is a lotta peesu (flimsy) case and politically motivated case. Nevertheless, the matter has once more been referred to the Governor”.

“If you are a man, if you were born as a male, come let us undergo lie detector tests in front of live cameras. ACB inquiries are pending against both of us. The lie detector tests will prove who is honest and who is not,” Rama Rao dared Revanth after releasing the party’s progress report 2014—2023 on Jubilee Hills segment.