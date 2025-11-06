Arrest me if you have guts, KTR dares CM Revanth Reddy after Formula-E race remark

HYDERABAD: “If you have guts, come and arrest me,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday in response to comments made by the latter on the Formula E race case.
Revanth on Tuesday remarked that the Governor did not accord permission to prosecute the BRS working president in the case, stating it exposed a secret pact between the BRS and BJP.
Hitting back at the chief minister, Rama Rao said: “Revanth Reddy is ignorant. The government had sought the Governor’s consent to prosecute me in connection with the Formula E race case. The Governor granted that permission and a charge sheet has been filed.
Yet, the authorities have failed to move forward with the prosecution. Once a charge sheet is filed, there is no need to seek the permission of the Governor again. The charge sheet itself contains no credible evidence — it is a lotta peesu (flimsy) case and politically motivated case. Nevertheless, the matter has once more been referred to the Governor”.
“If you are a man, if you were born as a male, come let us undergo lie detector tests in front of live cameras. ACB inquiries are pending against both of us. The lie detector tests will prove who is honest and who is not,” Rama Rao dared Revanth after releasing the party’s progress report 2014—2023 on Jubilee Hills segment.
It may be recalled here that on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the request for the Governor’s permission had been pending for two months. It is alleged that contracts were awarded to a company in Formula E Race in exchange for electoral bonds worth Rs 50 crore.
Asking the chief minister to present what development the Congress government has undertaken in Jubilee Hills in the last two years, Rama Rao asserted that the BRS was seeking votes based on work done during its 10-year rule. Refuting the allegations of a secret deal between the BRS and BJP, Rama Rao alleged there was a “strong bond” between the BJP and Congress.
“When Rahul Gandhi was opposing the ED and CBI, the state government sought a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Revanth Reddy government was the first state government in the country to bring a GO to implement the Waqf Amendment Act of the NDA,” he added.
Releasing a detailed progress report on Jubilee Hills, the BRS leader said that during Maganti Gopinath’s tenure as MLA between 2014 and 2023, the BRS government had spent Rs 5,328 crore on various sectors in the constituency, directly benefiting more than 2,12,862 people.
‘Muslims were here even before Cong was founded’
Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claiming that there would be no Muslims without the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the “Muslims were in the country even before the Congress was founded and the Muslims would be there even if there was no Congress”.