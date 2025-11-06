BJP will lose deposit in Jubilee hills bypoll, predicts CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: In a renewed offensive against the BRS and BJP, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday challenged Union minister G Kishan Reddy to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the CBI to register a case against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao concerning alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Campaigning vigorously in Shaikpet and Yousufguda for Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav, the chief minister mocked Kishan Reddy, stating that instead of challenging him to a debate, the Union minister should take the issue to the prime minister and home minister before the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection.

“If you have the courage, go and persuade PM Modi to direct the CBI to register a case against KCR,” he reiterated.

The campaign event saw the chief minister flanked by AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek, and several other Congress leaders.

‘A blatant lie’

Responding to a challenge from BRS working president KT Rama Rao regarding the alleged non-release of Rs 4,000 crore for the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, the chief minister dismissed the claim as a blatant lie.