Pilgrimage turns tragic as four friends die in crash in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: What began as a spiritual trip to Ganagapur for Karthika Pournami turned fatal for four friends from Jagannathpur and Elgoi villages when their car collided head-on with a courier vehicle near Bidar on Wednesday morning.

Driver Naveen (30), Biradar Rajappa (45), Nagaraju (40), Kashinath (36), and Pratap had set out on Tuesday night, filled with devotion and excitement.

After taking a holy dip in the river near the shrine and offering prayers, they began their return journey. Just 80 kilometres away from Narayankhed, their car collided with another vehicle.

Naveen, Rajappa, and Nagaraju died on the spot, while Kashinath succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Pratap, a journalist who suffered serious injuries, is now fighting for his life in the hospital.

Moments before the crash, Pratap had posted a cheerful selfie with his friends — their last photograph together.

Each of the victims left behind a story of love, responsibility, and dreams cut short. Naveen, the only son of Sharanappa and Satyamma, was the family’s sole breadwinner.