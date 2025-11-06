Pilgrimage turns tragic as four friends die in crash in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: What began as a spiritual trip to Ganagapur for Karthika Pournami turned fatal for four friends from Jagannathpur and Elgoi villages when their car collided head-on with a courier vehicle near Bidar on Wednesday morning.
Driver Naveen (30), Biradar Rajappa (45), Nagaraju (40), Kashinath (36), and Pratap had set out on Tuesday night, filled with devotion and excitement.
After taking a holy dip in the river near the shrine and offering prayers, they began their return journey. Just 80 kilometres away from Narayankhed, their car collided with another vehicle.
Naveen, Rajappa, and Nagaraju died on the spot, while Kashinath succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Pratap, a journalist who suffered serious injuries, is now fighting for his life in the hospital.
Moments before the crash, Pratap had posted a cheerful selfie with his friends — their last photograph together.
Each of the victims left behind a story of love, responsibility, and dreams cut short. Naveen, the only son of Sharanappa and Satyamma, was the family’s sole breadwinner.
He is survived by his wife and two daughters, who continue to grieve their loss. Kashinath, who had recently performed the weddings of his three sons, was known for his generosity.
Nagaraju, a botany lecturer at a private college in Narayankhed, had bought a new phone for his mother just days ago and invited his parents to his three-year-old daughter Abhigna’s birthday on Thursday — a celebration that will not take place now.
In response to the tragedy, MLA Sanjeeva Reddy contacted Karnataka Minister Rafiq Khan, requesting better medical care for Pratap and swift postmortem procedures.
Lok Sabha member Suresh Shetkar attended the last rites, offering Rs 10,000 to each family and promising further assistance.
20 passengers escape unhurt as bus hits pole
Sangareddy: About 20 passengers in a bus had a narrow escape on Wednesday when the vehicle hit a pole on the road divider. According to police, a Medchal Depot bus coming to Isnapur lost control and hit a pole on the divider after its brakes failed. There were 20 passengers at the time, and none were injured. Police said had the bus lost control on the road, the consequences might have been serious