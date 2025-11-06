‘Praja Bata’ will resolve power issues at people’s doorstep, says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday announced that the energy department will conduct ‘Praja Bata’, a public outreach programme, three days a week.

Officials will go directly to the people, with a vehicle like an ambulance and resolve the issues.

Addressing a public meeting at Parigi, after distributing transformers to farmers and laying the foundation stones for the construction of two sub-stations, the deputy CM said that no opposition can stop “Telangana Rising”.

He said: “Congress rule will not deceive people. Every moment, this is a people’s government working for the people. That is the core ideology of the Congress.” He said the government is providing free electricity up to 200 units to 53 lakh families across the state. He mentioned that the government is paying Rs 2,830 crore every month to the Energy department to supply free power up to 200 units across the state.

Referring to the recent road accident in Rangareddy district, he assured that the government is helping the affected families in every way. He said the road from Manneguda to Bijapur was approved during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, but the previous BRS government neglected it for 10 years. He said the Congress government had the NGT case resolved, due to which the four-laning of the road is now progressing rapidly.

He criticised opposition leaders for claiming that the Congress government harmed the interests of the poor. “If we list out the failures of the previous government, the truth will come out,” he said. He questioned the BRS’ unfulfilled promises of three acre land, one job per household, Bangaru Telangana, irrigation for one lakh acres in each constituency, and projects on Krishna river.