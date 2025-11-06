Stop throwing challenges, focus on fulfilling poll promises: Union Minister Kishan to Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to an open debate on implementation of the poll promises made by the Congress to the people of Telangana.

Responding to the chief minister seeking to know when the CBI will book a case against BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram project, Kishan Reddy said: “Neither the Union government nor the BJP said that they will send KCR to jail. The Centre government will not interfere in legal matters. It won’t interfere in matters like arrests and sending people to jail. Those powers are entrusted with the courts and we will never intervene.”

The Union minister was addressing people while campaigning for BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Responding to the chief minister alleging the Centre was responsible for the delay in Governor Jishnu Dev Varma approving the file related to the arrest of former minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race, he said: “Governor is utilising the powers provided to him by the Constitution with full freedom. There is no need for political interference in this matter.”

Kishan Reddy also said that instead of coming up with such challenges, the chief minister should concentrate on implementing the six guarantees given by the Congress.

“Is the chief minister ready for a debate on promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections? We have not made any promise to order an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram irregularities. First, you speak about promises made by the Congress,” he said.