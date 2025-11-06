Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti reveals plan to set up world-class film city

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government was actively considering the idea of setting up a world-class film city.
Vikramarka, along with Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, addressed a gathering of film industry representatives and film workers’ union leaders at Telugu Club in Jubilee Hills as part of the election campaign.
He said many people make various comments about the film industry in the state, but whatever real benefits the film industry received — be it in the undivided Andhra Pradesh or the separate Telangana state — it was only under Congress governments.
He said that the lives of thousands of film workers improved and the Telugu film industry was brought from Chennai to Hyderabad because the government allotted land for the construction of film studios.
Annapurna, Padmalaya, Ramanaidu and several other studios were all set up during Congress rule, he said.
The deputy CM added that even the land for the Film Club was allotted during a Congress government.
He recalled that the former AP chief minister Y Rajasekhara Reddy, upon the request of senior actor Prabhakar Reddy, ensured the establishment of Chitrapuri Colony for film workers.
He said the government is ready to solve any issue raised by the film industry.
Hyderabad, he said, is a great cosmopolitan city that warmly welcomes people from all languages and is uniquely positioned with an international airport, excellent climate and skilled manpower available at low cost.
“Congress governments have always stood by the film industry and will continue to do so in the future,” he said.
“A growing film industry means more employment and greater development for the state,” he added.
He stressed that for the film industry to grow in this state, the government must remain strong. “A strong government will ensure a strong film industry. The government will try to resolve every issue being faced by the industry,” he further said.
Vikramarka also said that they would discuss land allotment with the FDC chairman regarding the construction of the association’s office and ensure government support for that project.