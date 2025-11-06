Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti reveals plan to set up world-class film city

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government was actively considering the idea of setting up a world-class film city.

Vikramarka, along with Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, addressed a gathering of film industry representatives and film workers’ union leaders at Telugu Club in Jubilee Hills as part of the election campaign.

He said many people make various comments about the film industry in the state, but whatever real benefits the film industry received — be it in the undivided Andhra Pradesh or the separate Telangana state — it was only under Congress governments.

He said that the lives of thousands of film workers improved and the Telugu film industry was brought from Chennai to Hyderabad because the government allotted land for the construction of film studios.

Annapurna, Padmalaya, Ramanaidu and several other studios were all set up during Congress rule, he said.

The deputy CM added that even the land for the Film Club was allotted during a Congress government.

He recalled that the former AP chief minister Y Rajasekhara Reddy, upon the request of senior actor Prabhakar Reddy, ensured the establishment of Chitrapuri Colony for film workers.