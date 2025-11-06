Telangana private traders step in to buy soaked cotton after Cotton Corporation of India declines it

WARANGAL: Private traders purchased soaked cotton stocks at the Enumamula Agricultural Market on Tuesday after farmers made frantic appeals.

According to Agricultural Marketing Regional Joint Director U Srinivas, farmers had waited several days to sell their produce, but a heavy downpour that morning raised moisture levels from 18% to 23%.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) declined to buy high-moisture cotton, prompting farmers to approach private buyers.

They agreed to bear a 1.5 kg loss for soaked cotton and a further 1 kg reduction per bag, urging traders to offer the best possible rate. After discussions, traders agreed to pay Rs 6,950 per quintal. By the day’s end, 7,400 bags, about 3,600 quintals, had been sold, bringing relief to farmers.

Telangana Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association president B Ravinder Reddy said the association remained firm on its protest against the CCI’s allotment system, which had led to closures of several ginning mills.

“We submitted memoranda on October 30 and November 2, but there has been no response,” he said, announcing a bandh from Thursday. Ravinder Reddy said 323 ginning mills in Telangana faced procurement issues through the Kapas Kisan app.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao ordered an inquiry into lapses at the market. The probe found that of 7,329 bags, only 59 got wet, were dried immediately, and sold the same day. The report said farmers suffered no financial loss.

Protest erupts over cotton purchase rules

Adilabad: Activists and BRS leaders led by district president Jogu Ramanna staged a protest in front of Adilabad BJP MP Godam Nagesh’s residence on Wednesday, demanding that the Union government lift restrictions on cotton moisture content.