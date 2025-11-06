Telangana transport department criticised for inaction till tragedy strikes

SANGAREDDY: As road accidents continue to claim lives across Telangana, public anger is mounting against the transport department for what many call its “reactive” approach — springing into action only after tragedy strikes.
The department, tasked with ensuring that buses carrying hundreds of passengers and tippers loaded with construction material ply safely, is being accused of neglecting its core duty of regular checks.
People allege that officials wake up only after lives are lost — seizing vehicles for a day or two, only to return to silence once the public outrage fades.
The recent private bus fire in AP, followed by the Tandur crash that killed 19 passengers when an overloaded gravel tipper rammed an RTC bus, has once again raised public concern over road safety. A private driver claimed that the tragedy could have been prevented if the tipper had not been overloaded.
Following the Tandur accident, RTA officials launched yet another round of checks, seizing 14 overloaded tippers near Muthangi on the Outer Ring Road, but residents say these actions come too late, describing them as “rituals after every tragedy”.
Civil contractors admitted that overloading has become a routine practice. “This isn’t the first time tippers have been overloaded. For the sake of extra money, drivers and owners continue to run their vehicles beyond limits,” said a contractor from Sangareddy.
Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told TNIE, “We will be holding a meeting with department officials to prevent road accidents. Drunk driving is also a major cause, and we are increasing checks on that. Now, we’ll also focus on tourist buses and overloaded vehicles.”
Responding to criticism that authorities only act after accidents, the SP said some matters like vehicle fitness and licences fall under RTA jurisdiction, but added that the police will work closely with all departments to tighten enforcement.
For many, the recurring pattern is unbearable. Each new accident reopens old wounds, leaving families to mourn while officials make the same promises again — until the next disaster.