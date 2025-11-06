Telangana transport department criticised for inaction till tragedy strikes

SANGAREDDY: As road accidents continue to claim lives across Telangana, public anger is mounting against the transport department for what many call its “reactive” approach — springing into action only after tragedy strikes.

The department, tasked with ensuring that buses carrying hundreds of passengers and tippers loaded with construction material ply safely, is being accused of neglecting its core duty of regular checks.

People allege that officials wake up only after lives are lost — seizing vehicles for a day or two, only to return to silence once the public outrage fades.

The recent private bus fire in AP, followed by the Tandur crash that killed 19 passengers when an overloaded gravel tipper rammed an RTC bus, has once again raised public concern over road safety. A private driver claimed that the tragedy could have been prevented if the tipper had not been overloaded.

Following the Tandur accident, RTA officials launched yet another round of checks, seizing 14 overloaded tippers near Muthangi on the Outer Ring Road, but residents say these actions come too late, describing them as “rituals after every tragedy”.