Uploading details on SSC portal worries school managements in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the fee collection and online data uploading process for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations 2025-26 is underway, several private and government school managements are facing difficulty in entering student details on the official SSC portal, which is not accepting more than 55 students per section.

In this regard, several private and government school managements submitted a memorandum to Dr E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, Telangana.

Members of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) and government school heads pointed out that earlier, a school with permission for two sections was allowed 110 students (55+55). Now, only 95 students (55+40) are being permitted, with instructions to obtain permission for an additional section.

They said obtaining such permission is time-consuming and cannot be completed before the SSC examination fee payment deadline — November 3 without a late fee and November 19 with a late fee of Rs 500.

They urged the department to grant additional section permission to all schools where student enrolment exceeds the current limit or to permit 55 students per section for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2026, continuing the long-standing practice.