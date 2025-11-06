Uploading details on SSC portal worries school managements in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the fee collection and online data uploading process for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations 2025-26 is underway, several private and government school managements are facing difficulty in entering student details on the official SSC portal, which is not accepting more than 55 students per section.
In this regard, several private and government school managements submitted a memorandum to Dr E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, Telangana.
Members of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) and government school heads pointed out that earlier, a school with permission for two sections was allowed 110 students (55+55). Now, only 95 students (55+40) are being permitted, with instructions to obtain permission for an additional section.
They said obtaining such permission is time-consuming and cannot be completed before the SSC examination fee payment deadline — November 3 without a late fee and November 19 with a late fee of Rs 500.
They urged the department to grant additional section permission to all schools where student enrolment exceeds the current limit or to permit 55 students per section for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2026, continuing the long-standing practice.
S Madhusudhan, president, TRSMA, said, “This academic year, let it be government school or a private school for Class 10, if the student strength, for instance, in section A is more than 55, then the SSC portal is not accepting. Similarly, if the strength is more than 40 then it is suggesting obtaining permission for an additional section.”
From Classes VI to IX, schools have been permitted to enrol 55 students per section. Restricting Class X to 40 students from the second section onwards will force schools either to drop around 15 students or to apply for an additional section, which is not feasible at this stage.
Bandi to pay exam fee of all Class 10 students in Karimnagar
Karimnagar: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to pay the exam fees of Class 10 students of all government schools in the Karimnagar constituency, which he represents in Lok Sabha. Sanjay on Wednesday wrote letters to the district collectors concerned, informing them of his decision to pay the students’ exam fee as ‘Modi Gift’. According to official sources, a total of 12,292 students are set to appear for Class 10 exams in the constituency.