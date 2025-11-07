Betting networks put crores on Jubilee Hills byelection outcome; wagers cross Rs 500 crore

HYDERABAD: Astronomical sums are reportedly at stake ahead of the high-profile Jubilee Hills byelection, with punters taking wagers in crores on Congress candidate Naveen Yadav and his BRS opponent Maganti Sunitha.

According to sources, betting networks involving politicians from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have become active, with several current and former AP legislators allegedly wagering large sums. The volume of bets from AP leaders is reportedly higher than that from Telangana.

Some AP leaders are said to have bet on BRS candidate Sunitha at 1:4 odds, where a Rs 1 crore wager could yield Rs 4 crore, while others backed Congress candidate Naveen Yadav at 1:2 odds, expecting Rs 2 crore returns for every Rs 1 crore if Congress wins.

The betting operations are reportedly being managed from a prominent club in Jubilee Hills, where organisers conduct their own surveys and accept bets late in the evening, after 9.30 pm, when high-profile campaigners wrap up their day’s events.