BRS seeks ECI intervention over ‘biased’ conduct in Jubilee Hills bypoll, alleges Congress misuse of power

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the local police and administration were biased towards the ruling Congress in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a letter to the ECI, Suresh Reddy on Thursday said that for the first time, a chief minister is campaigning in a bypoll in the state and that too for six consecutive days. “This shows the desperation of the Congress,” the BRS leader said.

“In view of the prevailing volatile and precarious situation in the Jubilee Hills segment, the intervention of the ECI is sought to ensure free and fair elections by assuming direct control of the situation by taking the following measures,” he said, seeking deployment of central forces, especially at sensitive booths, installation of CCTV cameras and live webcasting systems at all polling stations, conduct of preventive surveillance of function halls, lodges and residences used for harbouring non-resident voters.

Suresh Reddy also urged the ECI to verify and purge voter rolls of fake or duplicate entries, appoint special central observers (General, Police, Expenditure) for constant supervision, ensure a 100-metre security buffer around every polling booth, with rapid-response teams on standby.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar alleged that while the EC acted swiftly against BRS leaders like K Chandrasekhar Rao and G Jagadish Reddy in past elections, it ignored clear violations by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders, including threats and statements breaching the poll code.

He alleged that despite daily complaints with evidence, no action was being taken against the Congress.

Vinod Kumar warned that the BRS would approach the high court and Supreme Court over the EC’s partiality and reminded that maintaining peace during the polls is the government’s responsibility. He urged the EC to act impartially.