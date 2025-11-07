CM Revanth sets a trap to snare victory in Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: With polling day for the Jubilee Hills byelection nearing, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sharpened his attacks on the BJP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, setting the stage for an increasingly charged contest.

His campaign, marked by repeated claims of a “secret understanding” between the BJP and BRS, has injected a new edge into the bypoll narrative, one that appears designed to force the BJP into open confrontation.

Analysts say this strategy is meant to polarise people and draw Muslim voters, who are sizeable in the constituency, towards the Congress.

This approach has been reflected in Revanth’s speeches throughout the week. At a series of rallies, he accused the BJP-led Union government of blocking prosecution permission against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case.

Viral remarks, sharp reactions

He also questioned the delay in the CBI probe into the Medigadda barrage collapse, despite the state government’s formal request. The chief minister’s remarks have gone viral, triggering sharp reactions and drawing attention from both allies and rivals.

Political observers say the Congress campaign in Jubilee Hills hinges on pulling the BJP into the frame, both as a rival and as a foil. Party insiders believe that the chief minister’s aggressive tone could push the BJP to respond more directly, fragmenting the opposition vote and preventing a clear consolidation behind the BRS.