Gopinath’s mother accuses KTR, BRS nominee Sunitha of hiding truth behind son’s death

HYDERABAD: Maganti Mahananda Kumari, the mother of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, on Thursday alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao and the pink party’s candidate for the Jubilee Hills seat Maganti Sunitha had made her son’s death a “mystery”. She said that Rama Rao “should answer for this”.

It may be mentioned here that following Gopinath’s death on June 6, Sunitha had requested the deputy collector and tahsildar of Serilingampally to issue a family certificate. Based on her request, the tahsildar issued a notice inviting claims or objections. As none were received, a family certificate was issued in Sunitha’s favour on July 4.

Subsequently, Gopinath’s mother filed a complaint against Sunitha, levelling allegations and seeking cancellation of the certificate. The Rajendranagar RDO conducted an inquiry, set aside the earlier certificate, and directed the tahsildar to hold a fresh inquiry.

As part of the proceedings, Mahananda Kumari appeared before the tahsildar on Thursday. Speaking to reporters later, she said, “They did not allow me or Gopinath’s brother to see him when he was in hospital. Even when I asked KTR, he refused to let me see my son. The hospital was instructed not to inform us about his health.”