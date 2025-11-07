HYDRAA earns praise for flood prevention measures

HYDERABAD: Residents from several localities have lauded the HYDRAA for “preventing floods during the recent heavy rains”.

Ameerpet, Srinivasa Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar residents took out rallies near Maitrivanam, carrying placards to thank HYDRAA for its timely desilting and drainage works that kept their colonies dry.

They said even 5 cm of rains used to flood their areas earlier, but this year, despite receiving 15 cm, water drained quickly. “We used to wade through waist-deep water at Maitrivanam after every rain, but HYDRAA’s desilting of pipelines has solved the problem,” said a resident.

Locals from Ambedkar Nagar said silt-filled drains earlier caused sewage overflow, which has now been resolved.

Residents from eight colonies near Patny also thanked HYDRAA for widening the Patny nala, which has eliminated flood risk in Paigah Colony, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, Indiramma Nagar and nearby areas.

They said the nala, originally 70 feet wide, had narrowed to about 15 feet, causing repeated floods.