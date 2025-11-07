Minister Bandi’s controversial comments fuel byelection campaign

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were conspiring to turn Telangana into a Muslim state.

Sanjay also asked the Hindus to be aware of Owaisi’s dream to transform India into a Muslim country by 2047.

On Thursday, Bandi Sanjay, along with BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, campaigned for the party’s Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy in Borabanda.

Addressing a public meeting, Bandi Sanjay termed Congress candidate Naveen Yadav as “Naveen Khan” and BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha as “Sunitha Begum”.

“If they win, all the community halls will become Masjids. If they win, blood will flow on the streets. You will not be able to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti, Dasara and other festivals,” he said while stressing the need for consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of the BJP.