Minister Bandi’s controversial comments fuel byelection campaign

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were conspiring to turn Telangana into a Muslim state.
Sanjay also asked the Hindus to be aware of Owaisi’s dream to transform India into a Muslim country by 2047.
On Thursday, Bandi Sanjay, along with BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, campaigned for the party’s Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy in Borabanda.
Addressing a public meeting, Bandi Sanjay termed Congress candidate Naveen Yadav as “Naveen Khan” and BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha as “Sunitha Begum”.
“If they win, all the community halls will become Masjids. If they win, blood will flow on the streets. You will not be able to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti, Dasara and other festivals,” he said while stressing the need for consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of the BJP.
“During the BRS regime, there used to be ‘OK tax’ (Owaisi and KTR tax) in Borabanda. If Congress wins, they will collect ‘ORE tax’ (Owaisi and Revanth Reddy tax),” he added.
Accusing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of harassing people during the 10-year rule of the BRS, he suggested that people confine the pink party to the farmhouse. Urging Jubilee Hills voters to support the BJP candidate, he said: “Don’t believe the fake survey reports being circulated by the Congress and BRS. Take money being offered by the two parties but vote for the BJP.”
The BJP leader also promised that a statue of Shivaji Maharaj would be installed in Borabanda if Deepak Reddy was elected in the bypoll.
Referring to controversial remarks made by former MLA Maganti Gopinath’s mother Mahananda Kumari against BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Sanjay demanded that the chief minister order an enquiry into the late legislator’s death.