Myrmecophobic woman ends life in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A woman died by suicide in Ameenpur on Wednesday, reportedly owing to myrmecophobia (fear of ants).

Srikanth and his wife Manisha, natives of Mancherial, had been living in Ameenpur for the past two years with their three-year-old daughter. On Wednesday, Manisha dropped her daughter at a relative’s house, saying she wanted to clean their house, and later ended her life by hanging herself.

In her suicide note, she said she could no longer live because of her fear of ants. “I am sorry. I am unable to live with ants. Take care of our daughter Anvi. Donate Rs 1,116 in Annavaram and Tirupathi hundis. Do not forget to offer Odibiyyam to Ellamma,” the note read.

Ameenpur police have filed a case and begun the probe.