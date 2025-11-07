Rahul not letting Revanth arrest KCR, alleges Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Congress and BRS have a secret understanding “at Delhi level”, because of which Rahul Gandhi was not allowing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to arrest his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao in the alleged Kaleshwaram scam and other cases.
Claiming that BRS working president KT Rama Rao has also admitted this indirectly, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress and BRS had entered into an alliance and worked together in the past.
Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Press Club of Hyderabad, Kishan accused the BRS and Congress of doing religious politics along with the AIMIM.
“Congress has nominated an AIMIM candidate in the Jubilee Hills byelection. To secure votes of one section of the society, Congress inducted former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Cabinet. The AIMIM leaders are now campaigning for the Congress candidate,” he said while describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as family-run parties.
The Union minister, meanwhile, hit back at Rama Rao for stating that the Congress and BJP were working hand in glove.
“There is no truth in KTR’s allegations. We never allied with the Congress or BRS in the past. In future too, we will not work with these parties,” he said.
Kishan, however, said that TDP president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced his party’s support to BJP in Jubilee Hills byelection.
When queried about the CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in execution of Kaleshwaram project, he said that the matter is now sub judice as the high court is hearing the case.
Alleging that the Congress government had failed to implement its poll promises, he said that Revanth’s focus is more on finding ways to be in good books of the AIMIM than providing good governance.
“KCR too did the same thing and neglected the development of Hyderabad. KCR said that he will develop Hyderabad on the lines of Istanbul, Singapore and New York. But did nothing. Sewage water is flowing on the roads and garbage is piling up in every street. There are no functioning streetlights in several areas,” he added.
