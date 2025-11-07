Rahul not letting Revanth arrest KCR, alleges Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Congress and BRS have a secret understanding “at Delhi level”, because of which Rahul Gandhi was not allowing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to arrest his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao in the alleged Kaleshwaram scam and other cases.

Claiming that BRS working president KT Rama Rao has also admitted this indirectly, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress and BRS had entered into an alliance and worked together in the past.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Press Club of Hyderabad, Kishan accused the BRS and Congress of doing religious politics along with the AIMIM.

“Congress has nominated an AIMIM candidate in the Jubilee Hills byelection. To secure votes of one section of the society, Congress inducted former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Cabinet. The AIMIM leaders are now campaigning for the Congress candidate,” he said while describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as family-run parties.

The Union minister, meanwhile, hit back at Rama Rao for stating that the Congress and BJP were working hand in glove.