Support Congress candidate to sustain development momentum: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to welfare delivery and inclusive growth, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday urged the Jubilee Hills voters to back the ruling party in the byelection to sustain the momentum of development.

While campaigning for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in Kolluru, Uttam described the former as an educated and service-minded BC leader.

“Support Naveen in the November 11 byelection to sustain the momentum of welfare and development. Jubilee Hills will be a model constituency for welfare-oriented governance,” he said.

The minister further said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government was ensuring that all welfare benefits reach every household. “Around 14,230 new ration cards have been issued in Jubilee Hills within two years, covering 67,354 additional beneficiaries. Today, 2.39 lakh people receive six kgs of fine-quality rice each month,” he said.

Targeting the BRS, he said: “In 10 years, BRS failed to issue new ration cards and distributed only 13,880 metric tonnes of coarse rice, while our government has already supplied 17,648 tonnes of fine rice. This shows the difference between rhetoric and results.”

Uttam also said that the present administration was people-centric and welfare-oriented, and it is implementing schemes like 200 units of free electricity for lower- and middle-income families.

Referring to facilities being provided at the Kolluru two-bedroom housing complex, he said: “Ten ration shops have been sanctioned for the complex. Five are already functional. Pending works related to housing, water and power would be completed soon.”