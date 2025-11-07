Telangana Cabinet to discuss draft bill for gig workers’ welfare on November 12

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy has announced that the state government will soon introduce a dedicated law to ensure the welfare, rights and social security of gig workers, following a discussion on the matter at the Cabinet meeting to be held on November 12. He chaired a crucial consultation meeting on the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security & Welfare) Act, 2025, at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting brought together representatives of gig workers and trade unions, and aggregator platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Uber to discuss the final draft of the landmark legislation. During the deliberation, participants shared their views and proposed amendments to the draft bill.

Venkataswamy emphasised that the legislation marks only the beginning of a continuous, consultative process that will evolve through sustained dialogue among all stakeholders. He said the new draft act, prepared after extensive consultations and groundwork, aims to safeguard the rights, welfare and social security of gig and platform workers while promoting accountability among aggregators.