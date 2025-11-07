Telangana Cabinet to discuss draft bill for gig workers’ welfare on November 12

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy has announced that the state government will soon introduce a dedicated law to ensure the welfare, rights and social security of gig workers, following a discussion on the matter at the Cabinet meeting to be held on November 12. He chaired a crucial consultation meeting on the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security & Welfare) Act, 2025, at the Secretariat on Thursday.
The meeting brought together representatives of gig workers and trade unions, and aggregator platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Uber to discuss the final draft of the landmark legislation. During the deliberation, participants shared their views and proposed amendments to the draft bill.
Venkataswamy emphasised that the legislation marks only the beginning of a continuous, consultative process that will evolve through sustained dialogue among all stakeholders. He said the new draft act, prepared after extensive consultations and groundwork, aims to safeguard the rights, welfare and social security of gig and platform workers while promoting accountability among aggregators.
“Earlier, unorganised workers had no safety net. This law will provide them with social security and ensure that no worker is deprived of their rightful dues,” the minister said, adding that the concerns raised by various stakeholders will be addressed amicably in the coming days.
The draft bill will be placed before the state Cabinet on November 12 for approval and then introduced in the Legislative Assembly. Once enacted, Telangana will become the first state in India to have a comprehensive law dedicated to the welfare of gig and platform workers, the minister said.
“We will carefully assess how this new law benefits workers and identify any changes or additions needed. Our goal is to secure the future of gig workers and provide them with stable rights,” he added.
Calling it a progressive step towards the long-overdue recognition and protection of gig and platform-based workers, representatives of the gig workers’ union welcomed the draft bill and expressed satisfaction.