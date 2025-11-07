Telangana civil servants decry remarks against education secretary

HYDERABAD: The Telangana IAS Officers’ Association registered its strong protest and unequivocal condemnation of the recent statements made by Ramesh Babu, Chairman of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), targeting A Sridevasena, In-charge Secretary of the Higher Education department.

The issue came to light after Ramesh Babu alleged on Wednesday, that the state government was following a “divide and rule” policy by engaging only with select college associations while ignoring professional colleges. He demanded Sridevasena’s resignation, accusing her of making disparaging comments against professional colleges.

His remarks followed a meeting convened by the Secretary with the Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association to discuss pending fee reimbursement dues. Members, however, refused to participate in discussions until at least 50% of the dues were released.

The Association demanded that the “unwarranted and unfounded statements” be withdrawn immediately.