Telangana Human Rights Commission chief stresses need to strengthen tertiary care

HYDERABAD: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) chairperson Justice Shameem Akhtar emphasised the importance of strengthening tertiary care facilities in government hospitals, describing them as a lifeline for the poorer sections of society.
He was speaking during an inspection conducted by the TGHRC at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday as part of its statutory functions under Section 12(c) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The commission inspected the emergency ward, geriatric, paediatric and other departments during the visit.
Justice Akhtar acknowledged the significant role played by doctors in government hospitals, praising their commitment to providing quality medical services on par with, or exceeding, those of private hospitals. He underlined Gandhi Hospital’s crucial role as the state’s foremost tertiary care institution, which also caters to patients from neighbouring states.
Justice Akhtar noted the heavy outpatient and inpatient load at the hospital, which has placed a considerable strain on its existing infrastructure and stressed the need to enhance facilities to meet the rising patient footfall.
Additional DME and hospital superintendent Dr N Vani highlighted the urgent requirement for a new drainage and sanitation system.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vani said, “The existing drainage system in the hospital is over 25 years old. We need to construct a new system to handle the increasing patient load and expanded bed capacity.
The Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation has already conducted a site survey, and the proposal has been submitted to the government. We expect funds to be released soon.”
She added that a regular superintendent would need to be appointed to handle the hospital’s administrative demands and that a search committee would soon be formed for this purpose.
Stressing the infrastructure challenges, Dr Vani reiterated that the hospital would soon undergo a revamp in sanitation and drainage, with government funds expected for the project.