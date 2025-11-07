Telangana Human Rights Commission chief stresses need to strengthen tertiary care

HYDERABAD: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) chairperson Justice Shameem Akhtar emphasised the importance of strengthening tertiary care facilities in government hospitals, describing them as a lifeline for the poorer sections of society.

He was speaking during an inspection conducted by the TGHRC at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday as part of its statutory functions under Section 12(c) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The commission inspected the emergency ward, geriatric, paediatric and other departments during the visit.

Justice Akhtar acknowledged the significant role played by doctors in government hospitals, praising their commitment to providing quality medical services on par with, or exceeding, those of private hospitals. He underlined Gandhi Hospital’s crucial role as the state’s foremost tertiary care institution, which also caters to patients from neighbouring states.

Justice Akhtar noted the heavy outpatient and inpatient load at the hospital, which has placed a considerable strain on its existing infrastructure and stressed the need to enhance facilities to meet the rising patient footfall.