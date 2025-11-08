Andhra Pradesh scraps DPR tenders for Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected move, the Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the tenders it had invited for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP). Sources indicated that Andhra Pradesh is instead considering a fresh proposal to divert Godavari waters from Polavaram for another interlinking project.
The development came to light during informal discussions between Central Water Commission (CWC) and Telangana officials at the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday, chaired by CWC chairman and PPA CEO Atul Jain. Telangana officials, who attended the meeting, said that Andhra Pradesh had withdrawn the tenders issued on October 6 for the DPR preparation as per CWC guidelines.
New plan for Godavari diversion
According to sources, Andhra Pradesh may shelve the Polavaram–Banakacherla proposal and is instead planning to use Polavaram as the off-take point for the Godavari–Cauvery interlink project. The plan reportedly involves diverting water from Polavaram to a proposed reservoir near Gollapalli in the combined Prakasam district, named Narasimhasagar. From there, water would flow towards Somasila and eventually to the Cauvery.
It is uncertain whether the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) will agree to Andhra Pradesh’s proposal, as the currently approved offtake point for the Godavari–Cauvery link is Icchampally in Telangana. Telangana’s response to this reported change is also awaited.
Telangana has consistently opposed the Polavaram–Banakacherla project, arguing that it would harm the interests of its farmers.
Telangana raises submergence concerns
At Friday’s meeting, Telangana officials expressed apprehensions that completion of Phase-I of the Polavaram project could submerge certain areas in the state. Responding to this, the PPA decided to set up a joint committee comprising officials from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the CWC and the PPA to inspect the sites and submit a report.
The PPA aims to complete Phase-I of the Polavaram project by December 2027. This phase, involving filling up to +41.15 metres, would submerge the Etapaka Outfall Regulator (sill level +40.250), which drains through Bhadrachalam.
Continuous pumping into the Godavari may be needed once it goes underwater. Jain suggested that the joint committee study the outfall regulators and recommend operational measures, which Telangana agreed to.
Tunnels, canal expansion and office shift
Telangana officials also raised the issue of Andhra Pradesh’s alleged unauthorised expansion of twin tunnels and the Right Main Canal (RMC) without the necessary approvals from competent authorities.
During the discussions, Telangana representatives brought up the shelved Polavaram–Banakacherla proposal, but Jain clarified that the PPA’s mandate was limited to the Polavaram project. However, Telangana’s Godavari Basin deputy director maintained that the PPA had a legitimate role since Andhra Pradesh was proposing works linked to Polavaram.
Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja and Chief Engineer K Prasad attended the meeting. The PPA meeting also discussed shifting its office from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry. Jain said that the Union government would soon issue a notification in this regard.