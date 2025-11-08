Andhra Pradesh scraps DPR tenders for Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected move, the Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the tenders it had invited for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP). Sources indicated that Andhra Pradesh is instead considering a fresh proposal to divert Godavari waters from Polavaram for another interlinking project.

The development came to light during informal discussions between Central Water Commission (CWC) and Telangana officials at the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday, chaired by CWC chairman and PPA CEO Atul Jain. Telangana officials, who attended the meeting, said that Andhra Pradesh had withdrawn the tenders issued on October 6 for the DPR preparation as per CWC guidelines.

New plan for Godavari diversion

According to sources, Andhra Pradesh may shelve the Polavaram–Banakacherla proposal and is instead planning to use Polavaram as the off-take point for the Godavari–Cauvery interlink project. The plan reportedly involves diverting water from Polavaram to a proposed reservoir near Gollapalli in the combined Prakasam district, named Narasimhasagar. From there, water would flow towards Somasila and eventually to the Cauvery.

It is uncertain whether the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) will agree to Andhra Pradesh’s proposal, as the currently approved offtake point for the Godavari–Cauvery link is Icchampally in Telangana. Telangana’s response to this reported change is also awaited.

Telangana has consistently opposed the Polavaram–Banakacherla project, arguing that it would harm the interests of its farmers.