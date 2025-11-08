Bandi Sanjay demands probe into BRS MLA Gopinath’s ‘mysterious’ death; alleges cover-up by Revanth govt

HYDERABAD: Terming the death of Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath a “mystery”, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded that the Revanth Reddy government order a full-fledged inquiry into the incident.

Sanjay claimed even Gopinath’s mother had expressed doubts over the “circumstances” of his death and alleged that even his son was not allowed to see his father’s face.

During a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised at the party office here, the BJP leader demanded that the government immediately record the statements of family members as well as the management of the hospital where Gopinath underwent treatment.

Alleging that former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar had threatened Gopinath’s son not to visit his ailing father, Sanjay sought to know why the chief minister was maintaining silence on the issue. “Despite serious allegations and appeals from the bereaved family, Revanth’s heart hasn’t melted,” he added.

The BJP leader further alleged that discussions took place between the chief minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao regarding the division of Gopinath’s assets. “That’s why the Congress government is protecting KCR’s family from inquiries. After Gopinath’s death, his assets were shared between Revanth and KTR. Let the government reveal how many assets Gopinath had and where they went,” he said.