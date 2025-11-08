CM Revanth warns private colleges against strike; says govt would not allow disruption of students’ future

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday issued a stern warning to private professional colleges’ associations under the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), which recently called for an indefinite strike demanding the release of fee reimbursement dues.
He cautioned that the government would not remain a silent spectator if the association “plays with the future of students.”
Addressing a press conference, Revanth said that while pending dues would be cleared soon, the academic year of students cannot be delayed. “The bills may be cleared sooner or later, but not the students’ future,” he asserted.
He announced that private colleges would not be allowed to collect donations from the next academic year and warned managements against blackmailing the government by threatening closures.
Revanth revealed that heads of several private institutions, including Aurora Educational Institutions chief Ramesh, had approached him with requests for new colleges and off-campus centres in Hyderabad.
“Education is not a business but a service,” he emphasised, adding that the government would not tolerate anyone turning it into a profit-driven enterprise. He also alleged that a political party had instigated FATHI representatives to act against the government.
The chief minister clarified that the state is prepared to release dues in a phased manner. He refuted FATHI’s claim of pending bills exceeding Rs 9,000 crore, stating that the actual figure is about Rs 3,600 crore, of which Rs 2,600 crore had accumulated during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime.
Explaining the state’s financial situation, Revanth said monthly revenue receipts stand at Rs 18,500 crore, out of which Rs 6,500 crore goes towards salaries and Rs 6,000 crore towards loan interest.
“We must manage pending bills and welfare schemes with the remaining Rs 5,000 crore,” he said, inviting private college managements, MP R Krishnaiah, and activist Manda Krishna Madiga to suggest solutions for better financial management.