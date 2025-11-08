Hyderabad Dialogues | Explore opportunities in Telangana: Sridhar Babu to US investors

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has invited industrialists from the US state of Utah to explore investment opportunities in Telangana, stating that the state has emerged as a national role model in ease of doing business.

He said the government is focused not only on attracting investments, but also on long-term value creation, co-creation and contributing to the global economy through sustainable partnerships.

A high-level delegation from Utah, led by World Trade Centre-Utah Managing Director and COO David Carlebach, called on the minister at the Secretariat on Friday. The delegation consisted of representatives from aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, technology, AI-based healthcare, life sciences, clean energy, education and innovation sectors. The discussions were centred around bilateral cooperation between Utah and Telangana.

He made a detailed presentation on Telangana’s industrial policies, investor-friendly reforms, advantages for sector-specific investments and incentives being offered to industries. He stressed that the state aims to move beyond conventional investment-led growth towards creating global value chains, innovation-driven ecosystems and employment generation.

The minister urged the delegation to facilitate connections between World Trade Centre-Utah, Silicon Slopes and Utah-based start-ups with Telangana’s innovation platforms such as T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub. He also proposed collaborative research and academic programmes between leading institutions in Telangana and universities in Utah including the University of Utah, Brigham Young University (BYU) and Neumont University, particularly in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.