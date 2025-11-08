INTERVIEW | It is direct battle between BJP and ‘Congress-BRS-MIM nexus’: Telangana BJP president Ramchander

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao describes the Jubilee Hills bypoll as a direct contest between the BJP and what he called the “Congress-BRS-MIM nexus.” He tells TNIE’s Ireddy Srinivas Reddy that voters are tired of “adjustment politics” and are rallying behind the BJP as the only credible option for good governance.

How is your campaign going? What are the key issues identified by your party?

The campaign is progressing well. People are disillusioned with the Congress, BRS and AIMIM, who have long practised adjustment politics.

Jubilee Hills may be a high-profile constituency, but civic problems such as poor roads, drainage and waterlogging persist in Yousufguda and Motinagar. The Borabanda graveyard issue and lack of sanitation have angered voters. Our candidate Deepak Reddy and party workers are reaching every household, assuring people that a vote for the BJP is a vote for development and a Viksit Telangana envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is the BJP’s strategy for this byelection?

Our campaign focuses on exposing the Congress-BRS-MIM understanding. These parties seek to consolidate minority votes while ignoring the majority electorate. Senior leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are leading the door-to-door outreach. We are highlighting the NDA government’s projects and the benefits Jubilee Hills will gain with a BJP MLA. This is a straight fight — the Congress candidate is effectively backed by the MIM, and he has publicly called Asad Owaisi his guru.