INTERVIEW | It is direct battle between BJP and ‘Congress-BRS-MIM nexus’: Telangana BJP president Ramchander

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao describes the Jubilee Hills bypoll as a direct contest between the BJP and what he called the “Congress-BRS-MIM nexus.” He tells TNIE’s Ireddy Srinivas Reddy that voters are tired of “adjustment politics” and are rallying behind the BJP as the only credible option for good governance.
How is your campaign going? What are the key issues identified by your party?
The campaign is progressing well. People are disillusioned with the Congress, BRS and AIMIM, who have long practised adjustment politics.
Jubilee Hills may be a high-profile constituency, but civic problems such as poor roads, drainage and waterlogging persist in Yousufguda and Motinagar. The Borabanda graveyard issue and lack of sanitation have angered voters. Our candidate Deepak Reddy and party workers are reaching every household, assuring people that a vote for the BJP is a vote for development and a Viksit Telangana envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What is the BJP’s strategy for this byelection?
Our campaign focuses on exposing the Congress-BRS-MIM understanding. These parties seek to consolidate minority votes while ignoring the majority electorate. Senior leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are leading the door-to-door outreach. We are highlighting the NDA government’s projects and the benefits Jubilee Hills will gain with a BJP MLA. This is a straight fight — the Congress candidate is effectively backed by the MIM, and he has publicly called Asad Owaisi his guru.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleges a BRS-BJP understanding. Your reaction?
That is baseless. The Congress-BRS link is an open secret. The Congress government has delayed approvals for Central agencies investigating BRS scams. If the BJP had an understanding with the BRS, why would we be exposing their corruption? Revanth Reddy should act against BRS leaders instead of making empty charges.
Why hasn’t the CBI filed a case on Kaleshwaram despite the state’s request?
The CBI follows due process. The state must provide complete documentation and legal clearances. If the chief minister is serious, he should cooperate instead of blaming the Centre. He has delayed similar action in other cases, including the Formula E scam involving KT Rama Rao. The BJP’s stand is firm — whoever is guilty in Kaleshwaram will face the law.
Will the BJP pursue the cases against the BRS?
Absolutely. The BJP was the first to expose irregularities like Kaleshwaram and the phone-tapping scandal. The Congress’s recent referrals to Central agencies only prove our charges were valid. The law will take its course, and all ill-gotten wealth must be recovered.
The Congress says the Central government is neglecting Telangana. What is your response?
That’s false. Under Prime Minister Modi, Telangana has received far more support than under the UPA. The NDA government has disbursed over `12 lakh crore through various schemes and set up 34 national institutions, including AIIMS Bibinagar, the Tribal University, and the National Turmeric Board. Major projects like the Regional Ring Road and highway expansions are being funded by the Centre.
Why should voters choose the BJP in Telangana?
The BJP offers a clear vision of a Viksit Telangana — corruption-free and development-driven. Only a BJP-led state government, aligned with the Union government, can ensure faster project approvals, efficient execution and better support from Delhi.
KTR alleges Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are working with CM Revanth Reddy.
Another baseless claim. Both leaders have consistently attacked the Congress government for failing to fulfil its six guarantees. It is the BJP that has been demanding swift action against BRS corruption. The BRS and Congress are trying to divert attention from their own failures. The BJP remains united and focused on winning Jubilee Hills and forming the next state government.