Justice league | Telangana HC directs govt to decide on retired surgeon’s pending pension within eight weeks

The Telangana High Court has directed the state Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department to decide within eight weeks the pending pension plea of Dr M Suresh Kumar, an 80-year-old retired assistant civil surgeon, who has been seeking his full pension and gratuity since 2006.
Hearing WP No. 33807 of 2025, the court asked Dr Kumar to submit a fresh representation within two weeks. It instructed the principal secretary and other officials to pass orders within eight weeks of receiving it.
Dr Kumar retired on November 30, 2006, but a 2001 ACB case delayed his benefits. Following his 2007 conviction, the state issued G.O.Rt. No. 142 in 2008, imposing a 100% pension cut and withholding Rs 1,35,788 in gratuity.
However, the high court, in July 2024, acquitted him of all charges, holding that the prosecution failed to prove bribery allegations. Despite the acquittal, Dr Kumar said the department continued to rely on the 2008 order, causing him financial hardship. In his writ plea, he sought a Writ of Mandamus to set aside the GO and release his pension, arrears, gratuity, and medical benefits. While not deciding on the monetary claims, the court directed the department to resolve the matter in a time-bound manner.
HC raps police for delay in filing counter in custodial torture case
The Telangana High Court on Friday criticised Cyberabad police for failing to file a counter-affidavit in a writ petition alleging custodial torture of a private bank employee at KPHB police station in December 2023.
Justice NV Shravan Kumar noted that despite earlier directions in April 2024, police had filed only a report instead of a counter. “When you are asked to file a counter, you file some report. Why is the counter not filed?” the judge asked.
Though the police submitted CCTV footage from the station as directed, the counter-affidavit remained pending. Granting a final two-week extension, the court adjourned the matter. The petition, filed by Movva Praneeth of Kukatpally, alleged that after lodging a complaint in December 2023, he was illegally detained and tortured. His counsel sought disciplinary action and compensation. Earlier, the court had directed the Cyberabad Commissioner to produce CCTV footage from December 23, 2023 — the day of the alleged detention.
RAKIA contempt plea against Nimmagadda Prasad dismissed
Justice K Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition filed by Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA) against industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in connection with the long-running VANPIC project dispute. The judge, who had reserved orders in July, ruled that the plea was not maintainable and that RAKIA should pursue its claims before the commercial court with proper evidence.
The case arises from the Vadarevu-Nizampatnam Port and Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) project launched during the tenure of united Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. RAKIA, which invested in the venture, later accused Prasad of fraud and fund diversion.
A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had ruled in RAKIA’s favour, ordering Prasad to pay Rs 600 crore in damages. RAKIA then sought enforcement of the decree before the Hyderabad commercial court and later filed the contempt plea, alleging that Nimmagadda Prasad had transferred assets despite assurances.
The high court dismissed the plea, observing that the commercial court was already seized of the execution proceedings and that any fresh allegations must be raised there.
Rs 10 cr extortion case: HC refuses to stay probe against journalist
The Telangana High Court on Friday declined to stay the investigation or quash the FIR against journalist Devagupthapu Hara Venkata Surya Satya Narayana Murthy (DHVSSN Murthy), accused of attempting to extort Rs 10 crore using illegally obtained private videos.
Justice E Tirumala Devi issued notices to the respondents and allowed the police to continue the investigation. The court refused to consider Murthy’s claims that he was targeted due to media rivalry and that police had invoked sections “without application of mind.”
The FIR was based on a complaint by Kakani Dharma Sathya Sai Srinivasa Mahesh of Kukatpally, who alleged that Murthy and his wife, Gowthami Choudary, had tapped his phone, collected private videos and demanded `10 crore. Mahesh claimed the accused threatened to air the videos on TV5 and social media if the money was not paid.
After police initially failed to register the case, Mahesh approached the high court, which directed them to act. Murthy later petitioned the court to quash the FIR, alleging it stemmed from personal disputes between Mahesh and Gowthami. His counsel argued that the case was wrongly booked under Section 308(3) of the BNS and Section 72 of the IT Act.