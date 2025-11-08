Justice league | Telangana HC directs govt to decide on retired surgeon’s pending pension within eight weeks

The Telangana High Court has directed the state Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department to decide within eight weeks the pending pension plea of Dr M Suresh Kumar, an 80-year-old retired assistant civil surgeon, who has been seeking his full pension and gratuity since 2006.

Hearing WP No. 33807 of 2025, the court asked Dr Kumar to submit a fresh representation within two weeks. It instructed the principal secretary and other officials to pass orders within eight weeks of receiving it.

Dr Kumar retired on November 30, 2006, but a 2001 ACB case delayed his benefits. Following his 2007 conviction, the state issued G.O.Rt. No. 142 in 2008, imposing a 100% pension cut and withholding Rs 1,35,788 in gratuity.

However, the high court, in July 2024, acquitted him of all charges, holding that the prosecution failed to prove bribery allegations. Despite the acquittal, Dr Kumar said the department continued to rely on the 2008 order, causing him financial hardship. In his writ plea, he sought a Writ of Mandamus to set aside the GO and release his pension, arrears, gratuity, and medical benefits. While not deciding on the monetary claims, the court directed the department to resolve the matter in a time-bound manner.