KTR challenges Revanth to seek votes on two-year performance; accuses Congress of misrule

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of resorting to diversionary tactics, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the former seek votes in the Jubilee Hills bypoll based on the achievements of his government in the last two years.
During a roadshow in Vengal Rao Nagar, the BRS leader countered the comments made by the chief minister earlier in the day.
“Revanth Reddy has already conceded defeat in the Jubilee Hills byelection. That’s why he is claiming that this election is not a referendum on his administration. If the chief minister truly believes in his governance, why is he refusing to make this election a referendum? His own statements clearly show that he is afraid of the people’s verdict,” he said.
Rama Rao urged the voters to compare two years of Congress’ “misrule and corruption” with 10 years of development achieved under the BRS government, particularly in Hyderabad.
He pointed out that the BRS government transformed Hyderabad into a leading global city with major advancements in IT, healthcare, infrastructure, housing and public services.
“From IT growth to the construction of TIMS super-specialty hospitals, flyovers, strategic road development and one lakh double-bedroom houses, Hyderabad was taken to national leadership during BRS rule. But in just two years, Revanth Reddy has pushed the city into decline, damaging livelihoods from real estate workers to auto drivers,” he said.
Rama Rao also criticised the Congress for invoking the name of the late chief minister NT Rama Rao, noting that it was the Congress that had overthrown NTR’s democratically elected government and later removed his name from the Shamshabad airport.
He recalled Revanth Reddy’s earlier comments insulting NTR and said that the Congress has no moral right to use his legacy for political gain. Rama Rao urged the voters to deliver a decisive verdict in Jubilee Hills to “put an end to two years of unchecked corruption, harassment and authoritarianism”.