KTR challenges Revanth to seek votes on two-year performance; accuses Congress of misrule

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of resorting to diversionary tactics, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the former seek votes in the Jubilee Hills bypoll based on the achievements of his government in the last two years.

During a roadshow in Vengal Rao Nagar, the BRS leader countered the comments made by the chief minister earlier in the day.

“Revanth Reddy has already conceded defeat in the Jubilee Hills byelection. That’s why he is claiming that this election is not a referendum on his administration. If the chief minister truly believes in his governance, why is he refusing to make this election a referendum? His own statements clearly show that he is afraid of the people’s verdict,” he said.

Rama Rao urged the voters to compare two years of Congress’ “misrule and corruption” with 10 years of development achieved under the BRS government, particularly in Hyderabad.

He pointed out that the BRS government transformed Hyderabad into a leading global city with major advancements in IT, healthcare, infrastructure, housing and public services.