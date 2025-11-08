Man held in Hyderbad for assaulting traffic cops after jumping signal

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old man assaulted two Hyderabad traffic policemen at different junctions after being stopped for jumping a signal at Panjagutta X Roads, creating chaos in the area.

The accused, identified as Pruthvi Raj, son of a construction businessman and resident of Jubilee Hills, first slapped a home guard, tore his uniform, and later punched another home guard, fracturing his nose, before being caught near Praja Bhavan.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm when a four-wheeler coming from Monappa’s side jumped the signal, prompting Home Guard Ambati Ramaiah to stop the vehicle. Pruthvi got out of the car, slapped Ramaiah, used abusive language, tore his uniform, and pushed both Ramaiah and constable Satyanarayana before speeding away towards NFCL Junction.

Constable Satyanarayana alerted his colleagues at NFCL Junction, where Constable Nagaraju attempted to stop the vehicle. Two bikers also tried to block the car, but the driver sped back and forth in a threatening manner before managing to escape again. “Then, he proceeded towards Praja Bhavan via Panjagutta Flyover,” Panjagutta inspector M Ramakrishna told TNIE.

Soon after receiving information, police at Praja Bhavan Point and Greenlands Point swung into action. At Praja Bhavan Point, Constable Gopal managed to stop the car, and when Home Guard K Ravindra Chary approached and asked the driver to step out, Pruthvi punched him repeatedly in the face, used abusive language, and assaulted him, fracturing his nose. “Pruthvi punched the constable on the nose, causing bleeding,” the inspector added.

The injured constable was shifted to NIMS Hospital for treatment. The accused was apprehended and handed over to Panjagutta police. Based on a complaint lodged by additional inspector G Sanjeev, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.