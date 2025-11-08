National Green Tribunal stops waste dumping at Hyderabad's Jawaharnagar dumpsite

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an immediate halt to all fresh waste dumping at the Jawaharnagar dumpsite, including refuse-derived fuel (RDF). The tribunal, in its order dated October 28, said only the processing of existing legacy waste would be allowed, provided adequate facilities exist.

The order, received by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, has thrown the civic authorities into disarray. The GHMC has decided to file an appeal before the NGT on November 10, seeking relief from the blanket ban.

A senior GHMC official, who did not wish to be named, said: “It is a serious matter, I don’t want to comment on the NGT order. All doors seem shut for us.”

The NGT’s order follows a detailed report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which outlined ongoing consultations with IIT Bombay and the GHMC to devise a long-term solution to the dumpsite issue. IIT Bombay has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive proposal addressing both legacy waste and ongoing accumulation. The tribunal directed the GHMC to bear the cost of implementing the proposed measures and asked the CPCB to share all relevant data on the site’s history with IIT Bombay.