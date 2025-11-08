Telangana CM calls Rama Rao, Kishan Reddy ‘bad brothers’ who obstruct Hyderabad’s growth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing Hyderabad’s growth, calling them the “Bad Brothers” of the city.
“Once, people referred to Marri Shashidhar Reddy and P Janardhan Reddy as the ‘Hyderabad Brothers’ for fighting for the city’s development. Today, people call KTR and Kishan Reddy the ‘Bad Brothers’ for stalling projects like Metro Rail expansion, Musi rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road and supply of Godavari waters,” Revanth said at a press conference with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman, Mohd Azharuddin and MP Anil Kumar Yadav.
He said his government had secured sanctions within 100 days for two elevated corridors, new airports and a 12-lane greenfield highway to Machilipatnam port, besides clearing land issues for industries. “We even got approval for the Srisailam elevated corridor through a tiger reserve,” he said.
Revanth claimed Hyderabad now hosts 70% of the Global Capability Centres of Fortune 500 companies like Vanguard, Eli Lilly and American Airlines, and that investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore had been drawn to the state.
He accused his predecessor’s family of amassing wealth and building lavish farmhouses. Urging Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress in the byelection, he said the period from 2004–2014 under Congress rule saw projects such as the international airport, Metro Rail, knowledge centres and consulates, while the BRS and NDA governments from 2014–2024 “focused on vanity projects” like Pragathi Bhavan, the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and the Kaleshwaram project”.
I treat every election as a performance review, says Revanth
“How long can you deceive people by showing them projects like the ICCC and Secretariat that create no jobs?” the chief minister asked.
Calling the Jubilee Hills byelection a “litmus test” for his governance, Revanth said he viewed every election as a performance review. “I fight each bypoll as if I am the candidate. Whether we win or lose, it helps us assess how to serve the poor better,” he said.
Questioning former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s record, Revanth alleged that the total revenue earned by the state government during 10 years of BRS rule was `20 lakh crore but there were no tangible outcomes. “Where did that money go? Congress governments built airports, ORR, IT parks, and ensured Godavari and Krishna waters reached the city. What new assets did the BRS add?” he said, accusing the previous regime of selling the ORR at a cheap price.
He challenged Rama Rao and Kishan Reddy to an open debate on the city’s development between 2014 and 2024, even offering to convene a special Assembly session for it. Revanth said his government was preparing a long-term plan, Telangana Rising 2047, to transform Hyderabad.
“Give me one vote for development. Let’s expand the Metro, bring Godavari waters, and rejuvenate the Musi,” he appealed.
Revanth said he had the MIM’s backing to revive the long-delayed Old City Metro works and accused the previous government of threatening L&T to stall the project. He alleged that KTR tried to discredit the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE).
“When actor Nagarjuna encroached on Thummidikunta lake, HYDRAA demolished his N-Convention structure and is now restoring the lake,” he said, adding that the government intended no injustice to the poor and was ready to provide them with 2BHK houses.
Responding to Minister of State Bandi Sanjay’s remarks, Revanth said, “The BRS will lose and BJP will lose its deposit. Does that mean Hindus are not with the BJP? Is this election a referendum on Hindu support?” He said he respected all religions and wore a skull cap as a gesture of harmony.
On Sanjay’s demand for a probe into the death of MLA Maganti Gopinath, he said police would act if the Union minister filed a complaint. “I believe there is truth in the mother’s doubts, as no mother would politicise her son’s death,” he said. Reacting to KTR calling Congress candidate Naveen Yadav a rowdy, Revanth asked, “Who is the rowdy, the one caught in a drug case or the one helping the poor?”
CM’s stern warning to private colleges
Revanth on Friday issued a stern warning to private professional colleges that recently called for an indefinite strike demanding clearing of fee reimbursement dues. He cautioned that the govt would not remain a silent spectator if they “play with the future of students”