Telangana CM calls Rama Rao, Kishan Reddy ‘bad brothers’ who obstruct Hyderabad’s growth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing Hyderabad’s growth, calling them the “Bad Brothers” of the city.

“Once, people referred to Marri Shashidhar Reddy and P Janardhan Reddy as the ‘Hyderabad Brothers’ for fighting for the city’s development. Today, people call KTR and Kishan Reddy the ‘Bad Brothers’ for stalling projects like Metro Rail expansion, Musi rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road and supply of Godavari waters,” Revanth said at a press conference with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman, Mohd Azharuddin and MP Anil Kumar Yadav.

He said his government had secured sanctions within 100 days for two elevated corridors, new airports and a 12-lane greenfield highway to Machilipatnam port, besides clearing land issues for industries. “We even got approval for the Srisailam elevated corridor through a tiger reserve,” he said.

Revanth claimed Hyderabad now hosts 70% of the Global Capability Centres of Fortune 500 companies like Vanguard, Eli Lilly and American Airlines, and that investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore had been drawn to the state.

He accused his predecessor’s family of amassing wealth and building lavish farmhouses. Urging Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress in the byelection, he said the period from 2004–2014 under Congress rule saw projects such as the international airport, Metro Rail, knowledge centres and consulates, while the BRS and NDA governments from 2014–2024 “focused on vanity projects” like Pragathi Bhavan, the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and the Kaleshwaram project”.