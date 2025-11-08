Telangana education authorities initiate action against teachers defying transfers

NALGONDA: In response to the report “Nalgonda schools suffer as 68 teachers defy transfer orders,” published in TNIE on November 6, the education authorities have come forward to resolve the issue. Officials were told to withhold the November salary of those teachers who failed to report for duty. It has been confirmed that only six teachers have not joined, and their salaries are being withheld.

A senior leader of a teachers’ union suggested stronger measures, stating that those transferred via “work order”, who failed to join their respective schools by October 12, should have been considered absent. He added that such decisive action would prevent similar incidents in future.

Previously, the district administration faced criticism for failing to act against teachers in Nalgonda who openly disregarded the collector’s transfer orders. A total of 270 teachers were transferred in two phases on “work order”, but 68 did not join their new stations.

Although a show-cause notice was issued on October 10, warning of disciplinary action if they failed to join within two days, the teachers did not respond. Despite this defiance, the administration was accused of taking no follow-up action. Consequently, classes were not being conducted in several schools due to the teacher shortage.