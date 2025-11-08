Telangana releases Rs 600 crore for fee reimbursement after talks with private college body

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Friday announced the release of Rs 600 crore towards pending fee reimbursement dues, following successful talks with representatives of the Federation of Associations of Higher Institutions (FATHI).

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, held discussions with FATHI representatives later in the day.

Following the meeting, the association announced that all its agitational programmes, including the proposed public meeting scheduled for Saturday, would be called off.

The decision came hours after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning to private college managements against jeopardising students’ future.

New committee set to look into reimbursement issues

During the talks, the college managements requested the release of Rs 1,500 crore in pending dues. Responding to the appeal, Vikramarka assured that the government had already released Rs 600 crore, another Rs 600 crore would be released immediately, and the remaining Rs 300 crore would be cleared within a few days.