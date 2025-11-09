Campaigning peaks in Jubilee Hills as parties make final push

HYDERABAD: With campaigning set to end on Sunday evening, the battle for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection has reached its peak as the Congress, BRS and BJP pull out all stops to sway voters before November 11, the day of polling.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Union minister G Kishan Reddy are leading the final leg of high-octane campaigns for their respective parties with roadshows, corner meetings and door-to-door outreach across Yousufguda, Borabanda and Rahmatnagar.
For the ruling Congress, the byelection is an opportunity to consolidate its urban presence and project what Revanth describes as a “clean governance and transparent development” model.
During his marathon roadshows, he has focused on accusing the BRS of neglecting the constituency for a decade.
Revanth has been urging voters to support the Congress for continuity in welfare programmes such as Gruha Jyoti, Mahalaxmi and fine-quality PDS rice.
The chief minister has also targeted the BJP and the Union government, accusing them of colluding with the BRS to obstruct Telangana’s progress.
Meanwhile, the BRS campaign, led by Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, has focused on attacking the Congress government, which Rama Rao described as a “non-performing regime surviving on publicity.”
He has been claiming that Revanth has forgotten his promises and has “become a puppet of Delhi bosses.” Rama Rao has missed no opportunity to tell his audience that the BRS transformed Hyderabad during its rule while “the Congress merely renamed existing projects.”
All arrangements are being finalised to ensure peaceful voting
For the BJP, the Jubilee Hills byelection is a bid to carve a foothold in one of Hyderabad’s core segments.
Kishan Reddy has been appealing to voters to reject “corruption and family rule from both the Congress and BRS,” calling it a turning point in city politics for the BJP. “People have seen how Congress makes promises and forgets them the next day. BRS looted the city for years, and now both are blaming BJP to divert attention,” is his common refrain during his roadshows.
The Election Commission’s campaign deadline ends at 6 pm on Sunday, after which all political activity will cease until polling on November 11.
Officials said all arrangements are being finalised to ensure peaceful voting across the constituency.
Voter turnout in the high-profile constituency will be closely watched, with all three parties claiming strong grassroots support.
Key orders
Liquor ban
From Nov 9 (6 pm) to Nov 11 (6 pm)
From Nov 14 (6 am) to Nov 15 (6 am)
Applies to all licensed premises, including bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs, star hotels and non-proprietary clubs
Prohibitory orders
From Nov 9 (6 pm) to Nov 12 (6 am)
From Nov 14 (6 am) to Nov 15 (6 am)
No campaigning within 48 hours of polling (except door-to-door visits under 5 people)
Ban on weapons, sticks, processions, pandals and shamianas within 1 km of polling stations
Loudspeakers, mics, speeches, music, or public broadcasts are prohibited
Election expenditure monitoring
Final verification of expenditure registers: November 9, 10.30 am to 5 pm, Shaikpet Tahsildar Office
All 58 candidates must present daily expenditure registers
No cash transactions > `10,000; use cheques/banking channels only