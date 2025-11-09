Campaigning peaks in Jubilee Hills as parties make final push

HYDERABAD: With campaigning set to end on Sunday evening, the battle for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection has reached its peak as the Congress, BRS and BJP pull out all stops to sway voters before November 11, the day of polling.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Union minister G Kishan Reddy are leading the final leg of high-octane campaigns for their respective parties with roadshows, corner meetings and door-to-door outreach across Yousufguda, Borabanda and Rahmatnagar.

For the ruling Congress, the byelection is an opportunity to consolidate its urban presence and project what Revanth describes as a “clean governance and transparent development” model.

During his marathon roadshows, he has focused on accusing the BRS of neglecting the constituency for a decade.

Revanth has been urging voters to support the Congress for continuity in welfare programmes such as Gruha Jyoti, Mahalaxmi and fine-quality PDS rice.

The chief minister has also targeted the BJP and the Union government, accusing them of colluding with the BRS to obstruct Telangana’s progress.

Meanwhile, the BRS campaign, led by Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, has focused on attacking the Congress government, which Rama Rao described as a “non-performing regime surviving on publicity.”

He has been claiming that Revanth has forgotten his promises and has “become a puppet of Delhi bosses.” Rama Rao has missed no opportunity to tell his audience that the BRS transformed Hyderabad during its rule while “the Congress merely renamed existing projects.”