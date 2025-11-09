I-T raids at Bhatti’s residence in Delhi kept secret: MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying people who watched his 90-minute press conference were left “wondering about his mental state”.

He alleged that Revanth, unable to accept the failure of Congress in the Jubilee Hills byelection, “rambled for hours out of frustration.”

Addressing a press conference at the BRS state office in Hyderabad on Saturday, Harish said that in nearly two years, the Congress government had “no achievements to show” and was instead asking people to vote based on the performance of its previous regime.

He demanded that the government release a white paper on large bills cleared last month for contractors, claiming that major payments were released just before elections in Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Accusing Revanth of having an “inseparable glue-like alliance” with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the BRS leader questioned why no investigation had been conducted in the vote-for-note case if there was an ED inquiry.

“I-T raids were conducted at Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s Delhi residence over Bihar election funds. Why is there no word on that? Revanth Reddy has struck a secret deal with the BJP,” he alleged.

He further claimed that brokers demanding 10–20% commissions have filled the Secretariat and said the Congress had no right to speak about P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), alleging that the party “mentally tortured him”.